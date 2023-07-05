Your guide to garage and estate sale shopping in Chicago

I like to think of myself as a pro shopper (except at the grocery store — no thanks!), and I especially love garage and estate sales. So I compiled some of my tips for navigating the scene in Chicago.

Look for community sales: A lot of blocks and neighborhood groups host on the same day to offer shoppers more options.

Reality check: Don't be alarmed when you look down the street and it's a ghost town. It's Chicago, our garages are in the alleys! Go around back.

Negotiate: Most people are hosting the sale because they're trying to free up some space and they're eager to get rid of some of their things. Use it to your advantage.

The other side: Some sellers need the money for an upcoming move or other expenses so don't be a jerk if they won't budge on price.

It's all about timing: The earlier you arrive, the greater the inventory.

Yes, but: The better deals come at the end of the day as weary sellers want to wrap it all up!

Estate sales aren't just stuffy antiques! In the past few years, I've been to estate sales for "Word Jazz" radio host Ken Nordine and former Gov. Jim Thompson. It's interesting to have a little piece of history from these celebs.