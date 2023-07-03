Legendary disc jockey Dick Biondi dies at 90

Share on email (opens in new window)

Chicago legend Dick Biondi has died. He was 90.

Driving the news: The longtime disc jockey started spinning records in the 1950s and is credited as the first to play the Beatles on American radio.

Biondi's radio career spanned 67 years, working at stations WLS-AM, WCFL and most recently 94.7 FM.

Flashback: Biondi made his name in the early 1960s while helming nights at WLS-AM, where he pulled in remarkable ratings and created mob scenes at public appearances.

He was nicknamed "The Screamer" because of his enthusiastic delivery.

He penned the novelty record "On Top of a Pizza,” which was a parody of "On Top of Old Smoky."

Billboard magazine named Biondi the #1 disc jockey in America.

Context: The top 40 jock crisscrossed the country throughout his career, taking jobs in markets including LA and South Carolina.

Yes, but: Biondi always found his way back to Chicago, rekindling his brilliant career at "Magic 104" (104.3 FM) in the 1980s.

Biondi became the voice of the "golden oldie," guiding the oldies format with his distinct perspective and professional delivery.

State of play: He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1998.