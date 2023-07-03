Legendary disc jockey Dick Biondi dies at 90
Chicago legend Dick Biondi has died. He was 90.
Driving the news: The longtime disc jockey started spinning records in the 1950s and is credited as the first to play the Beatles on American radio.
- Biondi's radio career spanned 67 years, working at stations WLS-AM, WCFL and most recently 94.7 FM.
Flashback: Biondi made his name in the early 1960s while helming nights at WLS-AM, where he pulled in remarkable ratings and created mob scenes at public appearances.
- He was nicknamed "The Screamer" because of his enthusiastic delivery.
- He penned the novelty record "On Top of a Pizza,” which was a parody of "On Top of Old Smoky."
- Billboard magazine named Biondi the #1 disc jockey in America.
Context: The top 40 jock crisscrossed the country throughout his career, taking jobs in markets including LA and South Carolina.
Yes, but: Biondi always found his way back to Chicago, rekindling his brilliant career at "Magic 104" (104.3 FM) in the 1980s.
- Biondi became the voice of the "golden oldie," guiding the oldies format with his distinct perspective and professional delivery.
State of play: He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1998.
- Biondi left radio in 2017.
