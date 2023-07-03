Bite Club: Daisy's delicious Gulf shrimp po'boy

It took me way too long to get down to Hyde Park for chef Erick Williams' Louisiana-inspired sandwich shop, but boy was it worth it.

Backstory: Daisy's Po-Boy and Tavern is Williams' second restaurant, just across the street from Virtue in Harper Court. Menu offerings include a muffuletta, fried chicken, catfish and even alligator.

But the winner here is the barbeque gulf shrimp po' boy.

The bite: The sandwich is dressed with mayo, lettuce and tomato, but it's the generous portions of shrimp — fresh and grilled to perfection — that make this sandwich stand out.

Plus: The barbeque sauce adds just the right amount of kick to an already fantastic sandwich.

Of note: The fried shrimp po' boy was amazing as well.

The bottom line: A 6-inch po' boy will run you about $13. But it's not every day that you can taste sandwiches from a James Beard Award-winning chef and his team.