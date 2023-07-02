Food Fight: Where to find Chicago's best cookies
As Cookie Monster says, "Me want cookies!"
- And we want all the scrumptious treats Axios Chicago readers recommended after we shared our own favorites last week.
Here's a hot batch of top picks and readers' favorites:
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave. — Logan Square
Justin's pick: The diner offers great sandwiches, but don't sleep on the brown butter brown sugar cookies ($3).
- The cafe serves up a few kinds of cookies, including a double chocolate, ginger molasses and peanut butter.
- They aren't pricey for how big the cookie is.
Corey's NYC Bagel Deli
Locations in River North and Lincoln Park
Carrie's pick: The black-and-white cookie ($3.99) from Corey's NYC Bagel Deli, which despite its name is actually a Chicago-based chain.
- The cookie is almost like yellow cake. It's spongy and moist, not hard and crumbly.
- White frosting covers the entire cookie, and then black frosting is layered on top of half, making sure the whole thing is frosted. Note I said frosting, which tastes creamier than just icing.
Palermo Bakery
7312 W. Irving Park Rd., Norridge
Monica's pick: Even as a sweets-hater, I hold a soft spot for the amaretti ($16.95/lb) — made with egg whites and fine almond paste — at this Norridge bakery.
- Flourless, soft, chewy and not too sweet, these Italian classics — especially when topped with more nuts — pair beautifully with a nice bitter cup of espresso.
Readers' favorite cookies
Sawada: Richard W. suggests the peanut butter cookie with chocolate icing ($3.50) sold at this popular West Loop coffee spot but baked at 3 Greens Bakery.
Giardino del Dolce: Pietro T. vouches for the the mini cannoli ($1.95) from this Northwest Side bakery on "Arlem Avenu."
Tony's Deli: It's no Dinkel's (R.I.P.), but Carter O. says his kid "loses her mind" over the black-and-white cookies ($4) at this Lakeview bagel shop that ships in par-cooked bagels, and the cookies are baked in, um, New York.
Summer House Santa Monica: Tony T. went all caps to say the cookies in this Lincoln Park bakery case are AMAZING. "The sea salt chocolate chip ($3.95) has the perfect balance of salty and sweet!"
River and Roads Cafe: Mountain-shaped cookies? Yes, please! Jamie T. says the cafe in Rogers Park has flavors from chocolate chip to chocolate chip caramel pretzel ($6).
Tempesta Market: Nathaniel K. says the West Town market "definitely has the best chocolate chip ($3.50) in the city!"
Beatrix: Meghan P.'s review of the butterscotch cookie ($4.90) is 😘. "Oatmeal gives it a chewy but soft texture, butterscotch is sweet and creamy, and the real key to this cookie's power is the sea salt top making it salty and sweet."
Levain: The bakery started in NYC and came to the West Loop last fall. Barb P. loves the thick, chunky cookies ($5) and the community-driven sensibility of the owners.
