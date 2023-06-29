Connor Bedard speaks to the media after being selected by the Blackhawks with the first overall pick during round one of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Last night, the Blackhawks accelerated their rebuild by taking Connor Bedard with the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL Draft.

The last time they picked No. 1 overall was in 2007, when they drafted Patrick Kane.

State of play: To get you ready for watching Bedard take over the Madhouse on Madison, here are some quick fun facts on the superstar Chicago athlete in the making.

Details: First off, Bedard is 17 years old. He's been a known hockey phenom since age 10.

To give you an idea of how good this kid is, when he was drafted No. 1 into the Western Hockey League (Canadian youth league), they changed the rules granting him "exceptional player" status so he wouldn't have to sit out a year before playing.

But don't let the baby face fool you.

What they're saying: "He's mature, confident, but not overconfident," Blackhawks Studio host for WGN Radio Joe Brand tells Axios.

"The talent is obviously there, but it seems like he's got a great head on his shoulders as well."

Reality check: While everyone is ecstatic about Bedard's skills, some analysts are worried about his size. He's only 5'10". Other big stars in the NHL are taller, although Kane is the same height.

"Kane found a way to be one of the best scorers in the NHL, despite his size," Brand tells Axios.

By the numbers: The Blackhawks also get to save money in this deal, because the NHL has a collective bargaining agreement for rookie players. Bedard can make only about $5 million a year for his first three seasons in the league.

Connor McDavid (also a No. 1 overall pick in 2015) makes $12.5 million per season.

Yes, but: That's not stopping the teenager from cashing checks.

Bedard may not be a household name yet, but he's already become the spokesperson for household attire. Lululemon just signed him to a lucrative deal.

No word yet on whether they'll sell Bedard sports bras.

Zoom in: Bedard doesn't shy away from drama in his goal celebrations. He made waves when he scored a game winning OT goal for the Canadian Junior team. He used Kane's famous "heartbreaker" celebration.

We would have gone to both knees, but it's pretty cool.

That's not his only connection to Chicago. His great great uncle Jim Bedard played for the 'Hawks in the 1950s.

What we're watching: Bedard will most likely forgo the minor leagues and start on the Blackhawks roster.