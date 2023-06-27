Chicago smoked out as Canada wildfires foul the air

Share on email (opens in new window)

The smoky view from the bridge near 18th and Wentworth yesterday. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Wildfires in Canada created smoky haze over Chicago Tuesday, making the city's air quality rank among the worst of any major city worldwide.

Driving the news: Residents are asked to limit their time outdoors and consider wearing masks as the city's air quality reached levels considered "very unhealthy" on the Air Quality Index (AQI).

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert until midnight, and forecast that Wednesday's conditions will be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with asthma or other lung diseases, children and elderly adults.

The big picture: NBC News says the air quality in Chicago and Milwaukee Tuesday rivaled what East Coast cities like New York experienced a few weeks ago.

Why it matters: Air pollutants are accelerants of poor respiratory health, including shortness of breath, asthma episodes and chest pain. Exposure to air pollution can lead to lung cancer, heart attacks and strokes.

Greater Chicago, especially the South and West Sides, already ranks high in air pollution, and Cook County and Northwest Indiana contribute to the most smog in the Midwest, according to the Tribune.

Between the lines: Climate change means extreme weather conditions like excessive heat and wildfires will persist, so poor air quality days are likely to continue.

The view of downtown from the 56th floor of the John Hancock on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Matt Planer

Stay safe: Here are ways to stay healthy:

Stay indoors, and turn on the A/C.

Use a HEPA filter.

If you go outside, wear a N95 mask and avoid strenuous activities.

What they're saying: Mayor Brandon Johnson also urged the public and city departments Tuesday to limit driving and refueling.

Johnson encouraged people without access to A/C to go to public libraries, Park District buildings or the Cultural Center.

Brian Urbaszewski of the Respiratory Health Association tells Axios, "State officials need to take action on clean air policies to improve air quality in our region, like making vehicle manufacturers sell more zero-emission cars and trucks here."

What's next: AirNow.org predicts Chicago's conditions Wednesday will improve, but only slightly.

Editor's note: This story is developing. Check back for updates.