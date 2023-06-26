10 mins ago - Food and Drink

Bite Club: The Duck Inn collabs with Kim's Uncle Pizza

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a man in front of a pizza
Not sure why I wore a white shirt to devour pizza. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

This past week, there was a homecoming in Bridgeport.

What happened: The Duck Inn hosted a collaboration with Westmont's Kim's Uncle Pizza, run by the owners of the defunct Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream.

Context: Duck Inn brought the pizza creators back to share their amazing pies, which were started in their apartments during the pandemic.

The best bite: Sicilian slice. The crew whipped up some very tasty Italian Neapolitan pizzas, but their famous Sicilian slices steal the spotlight.

  • The slices featured a crisp, firm dough and a delicious red sauce.
  • I got the cured pepperoni and ricotta. They also had a mushroom and caramelized onion slice.

The bottom line: You can get their Chicago tavern-style pizza at the restaurant in Westmont, but the hope is that Duck Inn chef/owner Kevin Hickey gets the Bridgeport boys back for another pizza collaboration this summer.

Photo of a person holding a slice of pizza.
The Sicilian slice by Kim's Uncle at Duck Inn. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios
