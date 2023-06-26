Bite Club: The Duck Inn collabs with Kim's Uncle Pizza

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Not sure why I wore a white shirt to devour pizza. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

This past week, there was a homecoming in Bridgeport.

What happened: The Duck Inn hosted a collaboration with Westmont's Kim's Uncle Pizza, run by the owners of the defunct Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream.

Context: Duck Inn brought the pizza creators back to share their amazing pies, which were started in their apartments during the pandemic.

The best bite: Sicilian slice. The crew whipped up some very tasty Italian Neapolitan pizzas, but their famous Sicilian slices steal the spotlight.

The slices featured a crisp, firm dough and a delicious red sauce.

I got the cured pepperoni and ricotta. They also had a mushroom and caramelized onion slice.

The bottom line: You can get their Chicago tavern-style pizza at the restaurant in Westmont, but the hope is that Duck Inn chef/owner Kevin Hickey gets the Bridgeport boys back for another pizza collaboration this summer.