Bite Club: The Duck Inn collabs with Kim's Uncle Pizza
This past week, there was a homecoming in Bridgeport.
What happened: The Duck Inn hosted a collaboration with Westmont's Kim's Uncle Pizza, run by the owners of the defunct Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream.
Context: Duck Inn brought the pizza creators back to share their amazing pies, which were started in their apartments during the pandemic.
The best bite: Sicilian slice. The crew whipped up some very tasty Italian Neapolitan pizzas, but their famous Sicilian slices steal the spotlight.
- The slices featured a crisp, firm dough and a delicious red sauce.
- I got the cured pepperoni and ricotta. They also had a mushroom and caramelized onion slice.
The bottom line: You can get their Chicago tavern-style pizza at the restaurant in Westmont, but the hope is that Duck Inn chef/owner Kevin Hickey gets the Bridgeport boys back for another pizza collaboration this summer.
