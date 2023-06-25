Photos: Capturing Chicago's Pride Parade over the years

The 2023 Chicago Pride Parade kicks off today at noon in Northalsted and is expected to draw tens of thousands of people.

Why it matters: "It will be one of the largest Pride parades in many years," coordinator Tim Frye told Windy City Times. "There will be a recognition of the anti-LGBTQ actions that have taken place in the past few months directed at our community."

The big picture: Human Rights Watch this month issued its first state of emergency in response to the hundreds of anti-LGBTQ+ bills that have been proposed nationally, especially against the transgender community.

Transgender, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming youth are losing access to life saving medical care, comprehensive education and safe spaces, according to the report.

Zoom in: Diane Alexander White, whose street photography is on display at a new exhibit at the National Hellenic Museum, has documented several of Chicago's Pride Parades since 1976, when her UIC professor assigned the class to cover the event.

White's photography focuses on Chicagoans gathering together.

"I hope that my photos motivate people to get out there and support each other no matter what your endeavor is as long as it's positive, good, happy, inclusive," White tells Axios. "That's what gathering together is all about."

White shared with us some favorite photos from past parades:

"The 1976 parade marched on the south side of Broadway while traffic and parked cars traveled up the north side of the street," White says. The man on the right was named Ray Ray. He asked her to take his photo, White remembers. Photo courtesy of Diane Alexander White

Flashback: The early parades had a "grassroots DIY" vibe, White recalls. It was mostly gay men who lived in the area.

The '76 parade was only seven years after the Stonewall uprising and still decades away from legalized same-sex marriage and other rights.

"The Gay Pride Parade in 2003 was pre-smartphone when old tech camcorders came out to record the event," White explains. "The momentum was building toward gay marriage which was 10 years away." Photo courtesy of Diane Alexander White

The Gay Pride Parade in 2011 was two years away from legalized gay marriage in Illinois. Photo courtesy of Diane Alexander White

White selected this photo from 2011 to show how the Pride Parade was much more mainstream than the early days, with alcohol sponsorships and politicians using it to shake hands and drum up votes. Photo courtesy of Diane Alexander White

Go deeper: Check out this year's parade route. See more of White's Pride photos.