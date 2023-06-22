The second season of Hulu's "The Bear" premieres Thursday night and Chicago is here for it.

Why it matters: The award-winning show is set in our city, using Mr. Beef as the fictional location for the main character's fledgling restaurant in season one.

The show uses Chicago as a backdrop for some of its pivotal scenes.

The new season has already received rave reviews. Here's what to watch for:

Local actors: Chicago is well represented on the show, with Jeremy Allen White playing the main character, Carmy. White played the character Lip in the hit Showtime show "Shameless," also shot in Chicago. Other natives like actor and Second City alum Chris Witaske return for season two.

Naperville native Bob Odenkirk will join as a guest star.

New locations: This season has Carmy investing in a new restaurant. No longer will the Mr. Beef facade make Chicagoans salivate, but the show doesn't skimp on important culinary destinations, like Margie's Candies and Publican Quality Meats.

Let's just hope this year they correct some of the small mistakes that die-hard Chicagoans picked up on. But we'll still be watching if they don't.

More new titles to stream this weekend:

"Secret Invasion" on Disney+

Marvel Studios' highly anticipated new series starring Samuel L. Jackson is available now. In the present-day Marvel Comics universe, Nick Fury teams up with allies Everett Ross, Maria Hill and Talos to take down a faction of shape-shifting alien invaders.

"Carpool Karaoke: The Series" on Apple TV+

The fifth season of this five-time Emmy-winning series is available Friday. Celebrities featured in this season include Avril Lavigne, Cedric the Entertainer, Lea Michele, Darren Criss and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

"And Just Like That…" on Max

The second season of the "Sex and the City" sequel is available now. John Corbett will reprise his role as Aidan Shaw, a fan-favorite love interest of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

"Skull Island" on Netflix

Fans of anime will enjoy this new adventure series about sailors who become shipwrecked after rescuing a stranger. They soon realize they're on Skull Island, home to the legendary beast Kong. Available now.

"Downey's Dream Cars" on Max

In this new reality show, Robert Downey Jr. restores and redesigns classic cars to be better for the environment. Available now.

"Glamorous" on Netflix

This new series features a young queer man played by Miss Benny whose life is in neutral until he lands a job working for legendary makeup artist Madolyn Addison (Kim Cattrall). Available now.

A 12-year-old math whiz rethinks his future after discovering that his late father was a famous rapper. Available Friday.

"Swagger" on Apple TV+

Kevin Durant's dramatic series about youth basketball returns. In the second season, we meet Jace, Phil, Musa, Drew and Royale as they enter their senior year of high school. Then, a scandal off the court threatens their futures. Available Friday.

"The Stroll" on Max

This critically acclaimed documentary follows transgender sex workers in New York City from the 1970s to the early 2000s, and reveals how gentrification and bigotry threatens their survival. Available now.

"I'm a Virgo" on Prime Video