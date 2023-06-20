Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Chicago launched a website last month that tells residents whether their homes are probably hooked up to a water main via lead pipes.

Why it matters: These lines can leach toxic lead into drinking water, and health authorities say no amount of ingested lead is safe.

The big picture: The water department estimates 400,000 Chicago homes have lead service lines, which were required by the Chicago building code until 1986.

The city has about 50 years to remove all toxic pipes.

How it works: Residents can find the information about their home pipes here by reading and agreeing to two documents and then typing in a water bill number or address.

Our results: The site says Monica's home pipes do use "suspected lead" but that Carrie's home pipes do not.

Monica lives in an old building, and Carrie lives in a relatively new one.

Be smart: The site offers tips for reducing lead in home drinking water, including flushing taps in the morning, cleaning aerators and filtering water.