It didn't take long for the space at Tavern on Rush to turn over. The Bellevue opened recently, putting a new name and design to the classic Rush Street location.

The Bellevue picks up where Tavern on Rush left off, giving patrons a great al fresco dining experience.

The menu: The food is standard for the area, including expensive steaks and salads. The tuna crudo ($22) is a nice starter, matching yellowfin tuna with lemon and cilantro.

The sip: The standout is the drink menu, which leans on the space's Chicago roots to offer up signature cocktails, like The Bellevue, which blends peach vodka with elderflower and prosecco, or the Chicago Sour, which combines bourbon with a splash of red wine floating on the top.

The bottom line: It's the Gold Coast, so the items are pricey, but it's worth it for a one-time visit to one of Chicago's most iconic corners.