27 mins ago - Things to Do

This weekend in Chicago: Pride Fest, Juneteenth and more

Maxwell Millington

Chicago Pride Fest 2022. Photo: Chris Perardi/GoPride.com

Chicago’s weekend events include a Pride festival in Northalsted, a Juneteenth Festival in Douglass Park and a mini-golf tournament on Father's Day.

🏳️‍🌈 1. Chicago Pride Fest

Head to Northalsted this weekend for the city's two-day Pride festival. There will be live music on three stages, drag performances, a pet parade, a high heel race and over 150 food and merchandise vendors.

Why it matters: This 22nd annual festival precedes the Chicago Pride Parade on June 25. Organizers expect over 60,000 people to attend the festival.

When: 11am–10pm Saturday and Sunday

Location: Northalsted on Halsted Street from Addison to Grace Street

Cost: $15 donation encouraged

Here's a family-friendly Pride event.

🍴 2. Taste of Randolph Street
  • Bring your appetite and your ears; this year's three-day event features over 16 restaurants and 19 musical acts. $10 donations are encouraged for single-day entry. Details.
🎶 3. Hyde Park Summer Fest
  • This summer hip-hop festival returns to Hyde Park for the seventh year with headliners 2 Chainz, Lil' Kim, Clipse, Twista and Vic Mensa. Shows run noon to 10pm Saturday and Sunday. Tickets.
🎤 4. A Special Evening with Ms. Lauryn Hill
  • Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Lauryn Hill's Grammy-winning debut album this Saturday at Ravinia's Pavilion. Gates open at 5pm and the concert starts at 8pm. Tickets.
✊🏿 5. Juneteenth Village Fest
  • Head to Douglass Park at noon Sunday for a free family-friendly event with rides, games, food and performances by acts including Angie Stone, Talib Kweli and Marsha Ambrosius.
  • Of note: The event is sold out online, but there will be a limited number of free tickets available at the festival.
⛳️ 6. Father's Day Mini-Golf Tournament
  • Dads get in free at River's Edge Mini Golf from 9am to 7pm this Sunday. Reservations are required. Details.
