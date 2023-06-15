A Chicago designer is inflating the adult kiddie pool trend

Julie Lynn from Ravenswood tells Axios she used her Minnidip pool "every weekend" for two years. Photo courtesy of Julie Lynn

It may seem like those inflatable kiddie pools big enough for grown-ups started during the height of the pandemic in 2020. But a local business owner says the idea was actually born a decade ago, right here in Chicago.

Flashback: Chicago designer Emily Vaca was having a rooftop party in 2013 and realized all the inflatable kiddie pools either looked boring looking or were covered in Disney characters. Not the vibe she wanted for the party, she tells Axios.

After a few years of playing with designs, Vaca launched Minnidip in 2017 to sell "festive and colorful" pools "created for grown-ups as much as kids."

Vaca says the product was the only one of its kind and was quickly coined "adult kiddie pool," which the company has now trademarked.

The big picture: Business picked up during the height of the pandemic, when many community pools closed. Sales of pools and pool-related items on Amazon doubled from 2019-20, according to MarketWatch.

Minnidip reported a 3,700% sales increase in August 2020 compared to peak sales in 2019. During that time, Minnidip had to limit purchases to one pool per customer, Vaca says.

"People were reselling the pink tufted pool for $400 on eBay," Vaca says. "So I bought them back and gave them away, because we didn't have any of them in stock."

What we're watching: Vaca says business is still booming after public pools reopened. She's sold 1 million units since starting Minnidip, per company figures.