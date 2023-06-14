On this day in 1777, the Continental Congress approved the design of a national flag.

Zoom in: Today is about the stars and stripes, and we Chicagoans are super proud of our city flag — with its red stars and light blue stripes. The Illinois state flag, however, leaves much to be desired.

Flashback: Illinois' state flag was adopted in 1915 and tweaked in 1969 to add "Illinois." Which you'd think they would have caught sooner.

The latest: State Sen. Doris Turner introduced a bill in February to create a commission to redesign the state flag after a constituent brought it up, Turner's office tells Axios.

The bill passed both the Senate and House in May and heads to Gov. JB Pritzker for his signature.

What she's saying: Turner wants the new design to be collaborative. "I want people from across the state to feel like they are a part of the process of designing our next official state flag," Turner said.

Tell us: What would YOU like the Illinois state flag to look like? We want to hear from you.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: I'll go first. The flag should have illustrations of corn silos, a horseshoe sandwich, Jim Peterik, and an Asian carp, not necessarily in that order.