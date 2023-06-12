NPR's David Schaper calls it quits
National Public Radio has not been immune to the economic challenges that have plagued other media companies.
What's happening: Earlier this year, NPR cut 10% of its workforce, while ending several well-liked podcasts. They also offered buyouts to longtime employees, including Chicago bureau reporter David Schaper.
- He took the buyout; his last day was June 2.
What they're saying: "It's been an amazing run — a wonderful, rewarding, exhilarating and, at times, challenging 20-plus years," Schaper tells Axios.
- "I still sometimes can't believe my good fortune of working at NPR."
Details: Schaper is a familiar name and voice to NPR listeners, but he is even more well known in Chicago, where he spent most of his career reporting for stations including WBEZ and WBBM.
- "I covered the corruption trials and convictions of Governors Ryan and Blagojevich," Schaper says.
- "And there was the time I was interviewing some residents of Englewood when a car stopped in the middle of the street, a guy got out and opened fire on a van that was speeding away."
Context: Schaper is the second high-profile, experienced broadcast journalist to hang up his microphone this month. Longtime Fox 32 political reporter Mike Flannery is retiring after 50 years on the beat.
What's next: "It's a temporary retirement," Schaper says. "In a few months, I'm going to need a new gig."
Justin's thought bubble: David was running the newsroom at WBEZ when I started in 1994. Chicago has great young reporters, but it's always tough when we lose institutional knowledge.
