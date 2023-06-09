TV personality Steve Wilkos' Best Day Ever in Chicago

Few people were hit harder by Jerry Springer's death in April than his longtime collaborator, Steve Wilkos.

"Everything I have today I owe to Jerry," Wilkos told Axios.

Context: Wilkos was the larger-than-life stage security officer on "Springer," where his main job was to break up fights. That role led him to getting his own program, "The Steve Wilkos Show," which had been produced in Chicago but has moved production to Connecticut.

Flashback: In the early days of "Springer," Wilkos was moonlighting as a Chicago police officer, stationed in the 14th district patrolling neighborhoods like Humboldt Park and Logan Square. He retired in 2001 to do television full-time.

The big picture: Wilkos tells Axios, "everything where I'm at now in my life, led from Chicago. It's where I started out and achieved all my success to get where I am now."

Because Chicago was so instrumental to the television personality's life and career, we asked Wilkos what his perfect day in town would look like.

🍳 Breakfast: "On my ideal Chicago day, I'd go to Ann Sather's and get the biscuits and gravy. I love that and haven't been able to do that for a long time. Would like to do that again."

🏌🏼‍♂️ Mid-morning: "Golf, golf golf."

🥪 Lunch: "(The now closed) Hero's Sub Shop on Addison and Western. I don't know why it closed down, but I would go there for a sandwich. Now that it's gone, I'd go to either Portillo's or Mr. Beef for a beef sandwich."

⚾️ Afternoon activity: "If the Cubs were in town, I'd love to catch a ballgame at Wrigley."

🥩 Dinner: "Either Gibson's for dinner or Twin Anchors for ribs, or if my wife and I are going to dinner, Geja's on Armitage Avenue is a wonderful thing."

🚶🏻‍♂️ Evening activity: "If it's summertime, I just love walking around. We used to live right down there by State and Rush, and maybe go to a movie or walk along the lakefront. That would be the ending of a perfect day."