Vienna Beef returning to former Bucktown factory

Monica Eng

Rendering of Vienna Beef Plaza, courtesy of Vienna Beef

After shutting down its Bucktown factory store and cafe in 2020, Vienna Beef will resurrect the beloved institutions next spring.

Driving the news: Vienna officials announced a $20 million redevelopment plan Tuesday to rehab and reimagine the space around Damen, Fullerton and Elston. The area was to become a driving range until the project fell through during the pandemic, per Block Club.

Why it matters: Over the last three years, nostalgic diners — including Monica — have pulled up to the old building, salivating for a Chicago dog only to realize the cafe and store were gone.

  • With so many national chains — we're looking at you, Chick-fil-A —converging on the area, it's nice to see a hometown hero return to this space.

The offerings: The 150,000-square-foot project will feature other retailers, corporate offices, a Vienna memorabilia exhibit and dining options that include "elevated classic Chicago menu items," Vienna reps said in a statement.

The landscape: Called Vienna Beef Plaza, the area will include an outdoor event space and parking, plus 80 trees and "hundreds of lush plants."

  • Perfect for a stroll after eating your frank dragged through a garden.

Of note: The Vienna factory and restaurant in Bridgeport will stay open.

