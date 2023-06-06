Vienna Beef returning to former Bucktown factory

After shutting down its Bucktown factory store and cafe in 2020, Vienna Beef will resurrect the beloved institutions next spring.

Driving the news: Vienna officials announced a $20 million redevelopment plan Tuesday to rehab and reimagine the space around Damen, Fullerton and Elston. The area was to become a driving range until the project fell through during the pandemic, per Block Club.

Why it matters: Over the last three years, nostalgic diners — including Monica — have pulled up to the old building, salivating for a Chicago dog only to realize the cafe and store were gone.

With so many national chains — we're looking at you, Chick-fil-A —converging on the area, it's nice to see a hometown hero return to this space.

The offerings: The 150,000-square-foot project will feature other retailers, corporate offices, a Vienna memorabilia exhibit and dining options that include "elevated classic Chicago menu items," Vienna reps said in a statement.

The landscape: Called Vienna Beef Plaza, the area will include an outdoor event space and parking, plus 80 trees and "hundreds of lush plants."

Perfect for a stroll after eating your frank dragged through a garden.

Of note: The Vienna factory and restaurant in Bridgeport will stay open.