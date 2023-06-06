Red carpet recipes: The James Beard Awards' best dressed chefs

Share on email (opens in new window)

Left to right: Chef Serigne Mbaye, of Dakar NOLA in New Orleans, and guest attend the 2023 James Beard Restaurant And Chef Awards in Chicago. Photo: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for The James Beard Foundation

While the James Beard Foundation gave out multiple awards Monday night for cooking and hospitality skills, Axios worked the red carpet to give some awards for sartorial brilliance.

And many of the nation's top chefs and restaurateurs delivered.

Best Dressed: The colors, the earrings, the excitement! Tangie was repping Sepia, the West Loop restaurant nominated for Outstanding Hospitality. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Best Coordination: The forest green velvet, gold chain, and Gucci loafers were executed perfectly in sync by Kasama co-owners Tim Flores and Genie Kwon, who won the Best Chef: Great Lakes award. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Best Story: Benchawan Jabthong Painter from Houston told Axios her dress was designed by a Thai designer who does dresses for Ms. Thailand contestants. Painter won the award for Best Chef: Texas. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Best Red Carpet Presence: Michael Diaz De Leon from Denver and his date showed off their shoes and were just overall having tons of fun. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Best Red Carpet Reporter: Monica Eng, of course! She wore heels! And that red! Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Editor's note: This story has been updated to add details about award winners.