Updated 1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Red carpet recipes: The James Beard Awards' best dressed chefs

Carrie Shepherd
Chef Serigne Mbaye poses on the red carpet with his date, both wearing bright colors.

Left to right: Chef Serigne Mbaye, of Dakar NOLA in New Orleans, and guest attend the 2023 James Beard Restaurant And Chef Awards in Chicago. Photo: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for The James Beard Foundation

While the James Beard Foundation gave out multiple awards Monday night for cooking and hospitality skills, Axios worked the red carpet to give some awards for sartorial brilliance.

  • And many of the nation's top chefs and restaurateurs delivered.
Tangie poses in a green and orange gown, with big gold earrings.
Best Dressed: The colors, the earrings, the excitement! Tangie was repping Sepia, the West Loop restaurant nominated for Outstanding Hospitality. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios
Kasama co-owners Tim Flores and Genie Kwong post on the red carpet in matching green velvet suits.
Best Coordination: The forest green velvet, gold chain, and Gucci loafers were executed perfectly in sync by Kasama co-owners Tim Flores and Genie Kwon, who won the Best Chef: Great Lakes award. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios
Benchawan Jabthong Painter from Houston laughs on the red carpet wearing a black dress, with colorful shawl, arm in arm with her date.
Best Story: Benchawan Jabthong Painter from Houston told Axios her dress was designed by a Thai designer who does dresses for Ms. Thailand contestants. Painter won the award for Best Chef: Texas. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios
Michael Diaz De Leon from Denver and his date show off their shoes on the red carpet.
Best Red Carpet Presence: Michael Diaz De Leon from Denver and his date showed off their shoes and were just overall having tons of fun. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios
Axios Chicago reporter poses in a red gown on the red carpet.
Best Red Carpet Reporter: Monica Eng, of course! She wore heels! And that red! Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Editor's note: This story has been updated to add details about award winners.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more