I recently tried a contender for, um, a better version of the Chicago style hot dog. I know this sounds like blasphemy, but bear with me.

The bite: Called an Epic Dog ($5.95), this summer treat at Epic Burger ditches the neon green relish, celery salt, poppy seeds and sport peppers and replaces them with giardiniera, in a slightly sweet brioche bun.

Plus: They grill the dog.

The verdict: Pretty darn good, especially if you've always gotten poppy seeds stuck in your teeth and hated that scary green relish.

The char on the all-beef Vienna frank also adds nice texture and flavor.

Yes, but: I wish they would steam the brioche bun for better softness.

What they're saying: "Relish was certainly a discussion point, but we decided it would not be part of the Epic Dog," Epic Burger CEO David Grossman tells Axios. "And we love the giardiniera peppers instead of a typical sport pepper."

What's next: Grossman will continue to mess with Chicago tradition. He plans to launch an Italian beef burger on Sept 1.