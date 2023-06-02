While big name chefs in hot neighborhoods get the spotlight this weekend, Ethan Eang Lim continues to quietly produce some of the city's most interesting and delicious food on the Northwest Side at Hermosa Restaurant.

What's happening: This spring PBS' American Masters released a documentary chronicling his journey from a Southeast Asian refugee camp to the Jean Banchet Awards, where he was named 2022 rising chef of the year.

Backstory: When Lim's family came to Chicago in the '80s, they opened Chinese restaurants serving dishes like orange chicken instead of the more complex Cambodian foods they ate at home.

When he took over one of the family eateries, he insisted on incorporating those home flavors in a style exploring how Cambodian cuisine might have evolved if the Civil War had never happened.

The vibrant dishes of herb-paste marinated fried chicken, whitefish rillette and Cambodian steak frites have made his multi-course Hermosa "family meals" one of the hottest tickets in town.

What he's saying: This shows "we don't necessarily have to put a burger or tots and chicken nuggets on the menu," he tells Axios. "Instead we can just embrace the flavors that we love.

"And if ingredients are prepared and treated properly there's an audience that will embrace it."

Get smart: Diners can sign up by emailing [email protected] to get notified when family meal reservations are released.

They can also visit the restaurant for lunch, when Lim sells a limited number of his famous Cambodian fried chicken sandwiches.

Chef's night off: When not eating at his own place, Lim goes to Siam Noodle & Rice for papaya salad and basic chicken, he says.