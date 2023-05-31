Chicago Public Library shines light on local Korean American history

The Chicago Public Library is working to preserve the city's Korean American history, especially for those in the second- and third-generations who may not speak Korean nor remember Albany Park's short-lived Koreatown.

Driving the news: On this last day of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we're looking into the Korean American Archives project, which is making photographs and documents from Chicago's Korean community digitally available to the public.

How it works: Members of the Korean community have donated photos, flyers and brochures that document their social, cultural, and political history in the city.

The library is cataloging and digitizing the materials to give the public access to them through the library system, Axios' Aïda Amer writes.

Context: Young Park, who works for the Popular Library (a department in the Harold Washington Library Center), helped conceptualize the KAA project after Illinois passed the TEAACH Act in 2021.

The legislation mandates Asian American history in all public elementary and high school curriculum.

What she's saying: Park, who immigrated from South Korea to Chicago two decades ago, tells Axios that the project grew out of her work with youth in the community, where she saw a desire to hear stories of the people who came before them.

What's ahead: CPL is working to translate and summarize the first round of documents donated to the project, which will be digitized and available for researchers by year-end.