Illinois' most popular names for babies born in 2022

Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

You may have recently read that the most popular new baby names in Illinois include Noah, Liam, Oliver, Mateo, Olivia, Sophia, Emma and Charlotte.

These closely mirror the top national names, according to recently released 2022 data from the U.S. Social Security Administration.

Zoom in: We wanted to dig further into the names that are trending up or down in the state.

Trending: The popularity of Muslim names like Malani, Ibrahim and Nasir in Illinois reflects our big Muslim population.

Irish names like Maeve, Fiona and Molly also do especially well in Illinois, with the seventh-largest population of people of Irish ancestry in the country.

The intrigue: The meteoric rise of Thiago in our state may be linked to Brazilian soccer sensation Thiago Alcantara, who plays in the Premier League for Liverpool.

But why Illinois? Not clear to us.

Between the lines: The fall of "Alexa" suggests Illinoisans may be tired of accidentally activating their smart speaker every time they mention their child's name.

If this is an issue because of a household Alexa (or a terrific editor you talk to often, like ours), you can reprogram your smart speaker with another name.

Our prediction: Brandon may have fallen in the last decade, but we foresee a comeback — at least in Cook County.