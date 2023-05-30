32 mins ago - News

Illinois' most popular names for babies born in 2022

Monica Eng
Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

You may have recently read that the most popular new baby names in Illinois include Noah, Liam, Oliver, Mateo, Olivia, Sophia, Emma and Charlotte.

Zoom in: We wanted to dig further into the names that are trending up or down in the state.

Trending: The popularity of Muslim names like Malani, Ibrahim and Nasir in Illinois reflects our big Muslim population.

  • Irish names like Maeve, Fiona and Molly also do especially well in Illinois, with the seventh-largest population of people of Irish ancestry in the country.

The intrigue: The meteoric rise of Thiago in our state may be linked to Brazilian soccer sensation Thiago Alcantara, who plays in the Premier League for Liverpool.

  • But why Illinois? Not clear to us.

Between the lines: The fall of "Alexa" suggests Illinoisans may be tired of accidentally activating their smart speaker every time they mention their child's name.

  • If this is an issue because of a household Alexa (or a terrific editor you talk to often, like ours), you can reprogram your smart speaker with another name.

Our prediction: Brandon may have fallen in the last decade, but we foresee a comeback — at least in Cook County.

Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
