Author S.L. Wisenberg's Best Day Ever in Chicago

S.L. Wisenberg has published several books, but her new collection of essays, "The Wandering Womb: Essays in Search of Home," is a bit of a departure for the prolific writer from Chicago.

What they're saying: "The essays in this book cover more time. They're also more intimate, more political, and funnier," Wisenberg tells Axios.

Zoom in: The essays explore the concept of home.

"Home means searching for a feeling of being comfortable in your own skin and secondarily, in your surroundings. It also means being able to provide hospitality for others."

In that spirit, Wisenberg opens up about what a perfect day in her hometown would look like

☕️ Breakfast: "On this perfect day I'd wake up uncharacteristically early and walk two miles to the Bourgeois Pig Cafe in Lincoln Park. It's cozy with lots of wood and antiques. I like it so much that we got married there in a 15-minute ceremony in 2004."

"I like savory food for breakfast, so this morning I'd get the East of Eden sandwich — hummus with avocado and olives — and an oat milk cappuccino."

🖼 Morning activity: "I'd take the Red Line to the Pink Line to the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen.

"It’s small enough so you can see everything in one trip. The permanent collection is fascinating no matter how many times I've seen it. The whole museum is beautiful and political."

🦐 Lunch: "I'd take the Cermak 21 bus to Lao Sze Chuan in Chinatown. For about 20 years I've gone there with friends on Christmas Eve. Today I'd share string beans and dry chili prawns with a friend or my husband."

⚾ Afternoon activity: "I live near Wrigley Field and go to a game about once a year. I've only seen the White Sox play once, so I'd take the opportunity to jump on the Red Line for one stop and see the last half of a baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field."

🥗 Dinner: "Red Line to Clark/Division for Eduardo's Enoteca, where I'd meet a group of friends before the theater. Charred Brussels sprouts for the table, and I'd find someone to share an arugula and avocado salad, and an artichoke pizza with lemon and garlic. (Lucky for others I'll be masked at the play.)

"No wine, because it'd make me sleepy in the dark."

🎭 Evening activity: "It's just a short walk to Ruth Page Center for the Arts, home of Porchlight Music Theatre, one of the best places in town for musicals. (Also great is Theo Ubique.)