Food Fight: 5 spots for brownies in the Chicago area

If you believe Palmer House historians, chefs at the historic downtown hotel invented the brownie 130 years ago this month — and it was originally glazed with apricot jam.

State of play: Today the soft, fudgey confection is made all over the world but plenty of folks still make excellent versions around town.

We've collected five top spots — from our favorites to readers' picks, plus some honorable mentions — for your sweet tooth cravings.

1000 Davis St., Evanston

Justin's pick: The quaint throwback bakery at the corner of Davis and Maple is a must-visit when cruising through Evanston. They have all sorts of great pastries and baked goods, but the brownie ($2.89) is the star.

It's got a perfect frosting-to-cake ratio and you can get them with walnuts added too.

I'd have to choose Bennison's again if this was a fight over lemon bars.

2600 West 35th St. — McKinley Park

Poppie's Dough brownie. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Monica's pick: I'm not a big sweets eater but was recently wowed by a brownie from this woman-owned bakery in McKinley Park.

While they sell most of their pastries wholesale, the bakery also offers packages to the public online, including the Gourmet 12-Brownie Gift Box ($49.99 ).

The secret to these rich treats is four types of Barry Callebaut Belgian chocolate including milk, semi-sweet, chocolate liqueur and cocoa powder.

5318 N Clark St. — Andersonville

Raspberry brownie from Lost Larson. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Lost Larson staffers tell Axios that these special brownies appear in the pastry case about once a week, or whenever they have enough cooks to make them.

A bit like Bertha Palmer's original brownie, this one beautifully pairs tart fruit with gooey chocolate.

The rich $5 treats are filled and topped with raspberry jam then streaked with raspberry ganache.

6130 N Ravenswood Ave. — West Ridge

Brownie Heart from Hearts and Flour Bakery, Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Misericordia has served Chicagoans with developmental disabilities for decades and its food programs have highlighted their meaningful work.

When Hearts and Flour opened last year it expanded those programs with a standalone cafe and bakery that showcases their famous heart-shaped brownies ($2).

2070 N. Clybourn Ave. - Lincoln Park

You wouldn't immediately think of a fishmonger when searching for the best brownie in town. But reader Todd G. says Dirk's are "absolutely scrumptious."

The Clybourn Ave. shop has been serving Lincoln Park's seafood needs for decades, but they also offer artisan goods like breads, crackers and sweets.

Honorable mentions:

Beard and Belly: Reader Mary G. recommends the salted chocolate brownies from this Edgewater pub, which is also known for its deep-fried cheese curds, savory hand pies and freshly baked cream and fruit pies.

Sunest Foods: Mike M. says Sunset Foods is the place to go for brownies, specifically the ultimate peanut butter brownie.

And Susan H. says she's never met a brownie that beats the Katherine Hepburn brownie recipe in the New York Times.