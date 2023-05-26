Food Fight: 5 spots for brownies in the Chicago area
If you believe Palmer House historians, chefs at the historic downtown hotel invented the brownie 130 years ago this month — and it was originally glazed with apricot jam.
State of play: Today the soft, fudgey confection is made all over the world but plenty of folks still make excellent versions around town.
- We've collected five top spots — from our favorites to readers' picks, plus some honorable mentions — for your sweet tooth cravings.
Bennison's Bakery
1000 Davis St., Evanston
Justin's pick: The quaint throwback bakery at the corner of Davis and Maple is a must-visit when cruising through Evanston. They have all sorts of great pastries and baked goods, but the brownie ($2.89) is the star.
- It's got a perfect frosting-to-cake ratio and you can get them with walnuts added too.
- I'd have to choose Bennison's again if this was a fight over lemon bars.
Poppie's Dough
2600 West 35th St. — McKinley Park
Monica's pick: I'm not a big sweets eater but was recently wowed by a brownie from this woman-owned bakery in McKinley Park.
- While they sell most of their pastries wholesale, the bakery also offers packages to the public online, including the Gourmet 12-Brownie Gift Box ($49.99 ).
- The secret to these rich treats is four types of Barry Callebaut Belgian chocolate including milk, semi-sweet, chocolate liqueur and cocoa powder.
Lost Larson
5318 N Clark St. — Andersonville
Lost Larson staffers tell Axios that these special brownies appear in the pastry case about once a week, or whenever they have enough cooks to make them.
- A bit like Bertha Palmer's original brownie, this one beautifully pairs tart fruit with gooey chocolate.
- The rich $5 treats are filled and topped with raspberry jam then streaked with raspberry ganache.
Misericordia's Hearts and Flour Bakery
6130 N Ravenswood Ave. — West Ridge
Misericordia has served Chicagoans with developmental disabilities for decades and its food programs have highlighted their meaningful work.
- When Hearts and Flour opened last year it expanded those programs with a standalone cafe and bakery that showcases their famous heart-shaped brownies ($2).
Dirk's Fish & Gourmet Shop
2070 N. Clybourn Ave. - Lincoln Park
You wouldn't immediately think of a fishmonger when searching for the best brownie in town. But reader Todd G. says Dirk's are "absolutely scrumptious."
- The Clybourn Ave. shop has been serving Lincoln Park's seafood needs for decades, but they also offer artisan goods like breads, crackers and sweets.
Honorable mentions:
Beard and Belly: Reader Mary G. recommends the salted chocolate brownies from this Edgewater pub, which is also known for its deep-fried cheese curds, savory hand pies and freshly baked cream and fruit pies.
Sunest Foods: Mike M. says Sunset Foods is the place to go for brownies, specifically the ultimate peanut butter brownie.
And Susan H. says she's never met a brownie that beats the Katherine Hepburn brownie recipe in the New York Times.
