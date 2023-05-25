51 mins ago - Food and Drink
Is Dimo's viral vegan pizza beloved by Lizzo worth the hype?
Singer and flutist Lizzo recently posted a TikTok video reviewing vegan pizza from Dimo's in Chicago. She rated it a 10 out of 10.
What's happening: I ordered the same pie at the Wrigleyville Dimo's and tried to re-create Lizzo's video — without much success.
The verdict: Not tangy and gooey like a traditional mac and cheese, but still comforting.
- The mild vegan cheese is accented by chopped scallions and a dynamite chewy crust.
