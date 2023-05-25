Is Dimo's viral vegan pizza beloved by Lizzo worth the hype?

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The vegan mac and cheese pizza from Dimo's Pizza. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Singer and flutist Lizzo recently posted a TikTok video reviewing vegan pizza from Dimo's in Chicago. She rated it a 10 out of 10.

What's happening: I ordered the same pie at the Wrigleyville Dimo's and tried to re-create Lizzo's video — without much success.

The verdict: Not tangy and gooey like a traditional mac and cheese, but still comforting.