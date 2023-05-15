33 mins ago - Food and Drink

Avondale's Honey Butter Fried Chicken serves up tangy twist on grits

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a bowl of grits and chicken

Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Chicago has seen a recent surge of grits being served at restaurants citywide.

  • The versatile cornmeal porridge has stepped out of its breakfast mold and is popping onto high-end menus at spots like Virtue in Hyde Park.

The intrigue: Honey Butter Fried Chicken in Avondale has married two flavorful but usually unpaired treats: grits and Buffalo chicken.

Details: The tangy, hot Buffalo sauce, the fried chicken, the garlic-roasted grits … it's like all of my favorite food groups in one bite.

  • The dish ($12.95) is topped with fried crunchies and a farm-fresh egg.

The bottom line: The hearty portion is a great dish to enjoy on the restaurant's backdoor summer patio.

Photo of chicken and grits
Yum. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios
