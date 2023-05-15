Brandon Johnson to be sworn in as Chicago mayor

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson will soon take charge of a magnificent city full of wonderful people, dazzling potential and daunting problems.

What's happening: Johnson's inauguration kicks off at 10:30am at Credit Union 1 Arena (formerly UIC Pavilion). Doors open at 8:30am.

The ceremony will be streamed live on WGN TV and other outlets including official city social media accounts.

At 2pm Johnson will host an open house at City Hall.

Backstory: "Ever since the 1983 election of Harold Washington, Chicago’s first Black mayor, inauguration ceremonies have been followed by an open house at City Hall, where everyday Chicagoans have an opportunity to wait in line to enter the mayor's fifth-floor office and greet their new chief executive," veteran City Hall reporter Fran Spielman writes in the Sun-Times.

What we're watching: Bridge building — how Johnson's speech attempts to reach out to the 48% of voters who didn't choose him.