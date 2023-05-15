1 hour ago - Things to Do

Meet Axios Chicago's new reporter, Carrie Shepherd

Monica Eng
From left to right, Justin Kaufmann, Monica Eng and Carrie Shepherd smile while holding up coffees in a booth at Chicago's Little Goat Diner.

Checking out the new Little Goat Diner with our new co-worker! Photo courtesy of Little Goat server

Axios Chicago is excited to announce that Carrie Shepherd is joining the team in June.

Background: Shepherd is a Chicago journalist who worked at WBEZ producing, reporting and editing all sorts of great content.

Between the lines: We both worked with Shepherd for years and know she'll blend seamlessly into the Axios Chicago community, while adding extra fashionable flair.

  • She will also give us the opportunity to cover more of this great city.

The intrigue: You can meet Shepherd at our Wednesday night pizza party at The Hideout.

  • We'll be hanging out on the porch, eating pizza and holding a Chicago food trivia quiz. RSVP.
