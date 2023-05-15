Meet Axios Chicago's new reporter, Carrie Shepherd

Share on email (opens in new window)

Checking out the new Little Goat Diner with our new co-worker! Photo courtesy of Little Goat server

Axios Chicago is excited to announce that Carrie Shepherd is joining the team in June.

Background: Shepherd is a Chicago journalist who worked at WBEZ producing, reporting and editing all sorts of great content.

She most recently served as the lead producer for the great City Cast Chicago podcast and the "Hey Chicago" newsletter.

Between the lines: We both worked with Shepherd for years and know she'll blend seamlessly into the Axios Chicago community, while adding extra fashionable flair.

She will also give us the opportunity to cover more of this great city.

The intrigue: You can meet Shepherd at our Wednesday night pizza party at The Hideout.