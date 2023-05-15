1 hour ago - Things to Do
Meet Axios Chicago's new reporter, Carrie Shepherd
Axios Chicago is excited to announce that Carrie Shepherd is joining the team in June.
Background: Shepherd is a Chicago journalist who worked at WBEZ producing, reporting and editing all sorts of great content.
- She most recently served as the lead producer for the great City Cast Chicago podcast and the "Hey Chicago" newsletter.
Between the lines: We both worked with Shepherd for years and know she'll blend seamlessly into the Axios Chicago community, while adding extra fashionable flair.
- She will also give us the opportunity to cover more of this great city.
The intrigue: You can meet Shepherd at our Wednesday night pizza party at The Hideout.
- We'll be hanging out on the porch, eating pizza and holding a Chicago food trivia quiz. RSVP.
