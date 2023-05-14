Test Drive: Home Run Inn now selling pizza crust in Chicago stores
If you forgot to do something special for the mom or mother figure in your life this Mother's Day, Axios has got you covered.
The fix: Two easy breakfast/dessert pizzas that you can make in about 20 minutes with a few ingredients — including a new product from a beloved institution.
Backstory: Last month, Chicago-based Home Run Inn Pizza started selling its famous crust separately in a product called Nothing But Crust at local Jewel stores ($9.99 for a 2-pack).
- And while most of you already know this sturdy, crispy, "butter crust" undergirds a great savory pizza, you may not know how well it works for sweet treats. Hint: really well.
The pizzas: We couldn't choose between an apple pie pizza and a strawberry Nutella pizza, so we did half and half, loosely following recipes from the Home Run Inn site.
The recipe: Remove the crust from the packaging, and bake in a preheated 425° oven for 15 minutes or until it achieves your desired crispiness and coloring.
- Let it cool slightly, and add desired toppings of apples cooked in cinnamon or Nutella with heart-shaped strawberries.
- Cut it in party/tavern-style squares and enjoy.
Thought bubble: I can't believe how easy this was to make and how well the savory crust works with the toppings.
- I served mine with sliced raw apple and whipped cream for extra deliciousness.
