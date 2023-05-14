46 mins ago - Food and Drink

Test Drive: Home Run Inn now selling pizza crust in Chicago stores

Monica Eng
Strawberry pizza

Apple pie and strawberry Nutella pizza on a Home Run Inn pizza crust. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

If you forgot to do something special for the mom or mother figure in your life this Mother's Day, Axios has got you covered.

The fix: Two easy breakfast/dessert pizzas that you can make in about 20 minutes with a few ingredients — including a new product from a beloved institution.

Backstory: Last month, Chicago-based Home Run Inn Pizza started selling its famous crust separately in a product called Nothing But Crust at local Jewel stores ($9.99 for a 2-pack).

  • And while most of you already know this sturdy, crispy, "butter crust" undergirds a great savory pizza, you may not know how well it works for sweet treats. Hint: really well.

The pizzas: We couldn't choose between an apple pie pizza and a strawberry Nutella pizza, so we did half and half, loosely following recipes from the Home Run Inn site.

The recipe: Remove the crust from the packaging, and bake in a preheated 425° oven for 15 minutes or until it achieves your desired crispiness and coloring.

  • Let it cool slightly, and add desired toppings of apples cooked in cinnamon or Nutella with heart-shaped strawberries.
  • Cut it in party/tavern-style squares and enjoy.

Thought bubble: I can't believe how easy this was to make and how well the savory crust works with the toppings.

  • I served mine with sliced raw apple and whipped cream for extra deliciousness.
