Chicago guide to outdoor farmers market season

Chicago's outdoor farmers markets start blooming this month, with several popping up this weekend.

Why it matters: The markets usher in local produce and remind us that the cold, dreary weather can't last forever.

State of play: Green City Market opened its preseason outdoor markets last month in Lincoln Park.

What they're saying: "This year, we're aiming to connect over 400,000 Chicagoans with 50+ local, sustainable producers through our market program in Lincoln Park and West Loop," Green City Market's executive director Mandy Moody tells Axios.

"And if our pre-season attendance is any indication — we are well on our way."

What's in season: In addition to pastries, canned goods, hot prepared foods and cellared produce, we recently spied market vendors selling locally grown asparagus, greens, herbs, rhubarb and ramps.

And good news: Despite the weird April weather that killed cherry blossoms in Jackson Park, the Michigan cherry harvest seems on track so far.

"April confused the pollinators, but the blossoms are looking good so far and we're expecting good cherries," Mick Klug Farms market manager Tara Malevitas told Axios.

May outdoor farmers market openings

Saturday: Downtown Evanston Farmers' Market: 7:30am-1pm

Green City Market in Lincoln Park: 7am-1pm

Green City Market West Loop: 8am-1pm

Division Street Market: 7am to noon

61st Street Farmers Market: Starts May 13, from 9am-2pm

Oak Park Farmers Market: Starts May 20, from 7am-1pm

Illinois Tech Farmers Market: Starts May 20, from 10am-1pm

Logan Square Farmers Market. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

SUNDAY

Wicker Park Farmers Market: 8am-2pm

Logan Square Farmers Market: Starts May 14, 9am-3pm

Maxwell Street Market: Starts May 28, 9am-3pm

WEDNESDAY

Green City in Lincoln Park: 7am-1pm

Uptown Farmers Market on the Sunnyside Pedestrian Mall: 2:30-7pm

THURSDAY

Daley Plaza Market: 7am-2pm

What's next: Expect dozens of additional markets to start their seasons next month.