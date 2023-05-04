New magic and potion bar The Cauldron opens in Wicker Park

GIF: Monica Eng/Axios

Fans of "Harry Potter" and "Star Wars" can use the force — or at least a magic wand — to dispense mystical cocktails at a new wizard-themed bar in Wicker Park called The Cauldron Co.

What's happening: The bar opens Thursday night, offering free colorful shots for May the Fourth that look like lightsabers when you balance them on the flashlight of your phone.

Context: The new Chicago bar, at Division and Ashland, is the fifth outpost of this London-based chain that encourages patrons to don robes and take potion classes that produce intriguing cocktails.

The basement space used to house a bank and later The Bedford, where an infamous pandemic party was busted.

Visitors use a wand to activate cocktail taps at Cauldron Co. in a Wicker Park basement on Division. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Highlights: I got a sneak preview and recommend the potion-making classes as a fun challenge for pals or couples.

I also liked the passion fruit mocktail that came out of the dragon tap but was scared of the "vodka-wine cocktail" dispensed from a unicorn mouth.

Taste test: The fish and chips will transport you to the English seaside, while the sticky chicken wings recall Chinese barbecued pork. The grilled cauliflower steak in romesco sauce is surprisingly satisfying.

What's next: The club will soon take reservations for a speakeasy in the former bank vault, outfitted with comfy couches and chandeliers.