Chaka Khan to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at last

Chicago singer and songwriter Chaka Khan, in 1975. Photo: Leonard M. DeLessio/Corbis via Getty Images

Chicago musician Chaka Khan has finally ascended to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. And it's about damn time.

The longtime R&B singer and frontwoman of the band Rufus has been eligible for the honor for 25 years and nominated several times.

State of play: Khan will be inducted as a solo artist, but she will also be recognized for work with her funk band Rufus.

This year marks her 50th in the music industry.

Context: Khan currently lives in Los Angeles but was born in Great Lakes, Illinois, and grew up on the South Side.

"Those are some of the most vivid memories of my whole life," she told VladTV in 2020 about Chicago.

Chaka Khan performing at Chicagofest in 1980. Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Fun facts about "The Queen of Funk":

Khan was born Yvette Marie Stevens.

When she was 11, she formed a girl group with her sister (Taka Boom) called The Crystalettes.

The singer attended Kenwood Academy but dropped out.

During that time, Khan joined the Black Panther Party and became friends with Fred Hampton.

Want more? I could go on and on about my favorite artist:

In the late '60s, Khan got her big break replacing the lead singer in Baby Huey & The Babysitters, which gained the attention of Curtis Mayfield and Ike Turner.

Her biggest Rufus song, "Tell Me Something Good," was written by Stevie Wonder.

Her first big solo hit "I Feel For You" was originally written by Prince.

Blackstone Avenue at 51st Street, was renamed "Chaka Khan Way" during a street naming ceremony in 2013. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Tasty fact: She had a line of gourmet chocolates, called Chakalates.

The bottom line: Sitting in the lawn of the Petrillo Music Shell listening to the first bars of "Ain't Nobody" reminds me why Chicago is the best city in the world.