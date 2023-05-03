"Mexico Week" offers a taste of Jalisco in Chicago
Chicago will celebrate treats from the Mexican state of Jalisco during the second annual "Mexico Week," running today through May 14.
What's happening: The Mexican Consulate of Chicago is showcasing dance, music, handicrafts, art and delicious chow from this western state, which includes the cities of Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta.
What they're saying: "Mexico maintains historical ties of friendship with Chicago … ties that have been transformed, deepened and brought to life by the community of people of Mexican origin in the Midwest," Consul General Reyna Torres Mendivil tells Axios.
- She notes that Jalisco — known for mariachi, tequila and birria — is particularly well-represented in the city.
Zoom in: The consulate has created a Mexican Food Route that maps out great spots for birria, carne en su jugo soup and other Jalisco-inspired dishes.
- Using the map we recently stopped by Birria La Tapatía de Ocotlan in Little Village for a pound of tender goat meat, a quart of broth, salsa, onions and cilantro ($17).
What's more: Mexico Week events also include Mexico Fest this weekend at Navy Pier, with music, dance and handicrafts.
- César Menchaca's Huichol Art Exhibit of giant sculptures adorned with colorful beads at Navy Pier through May 14.
- Tequila Tastings Thursday and Friday with master tequileros at Moe's Cantina and Bar Sol.
- An art workshop on May 12 teaching participants to paint their own spirit animal called a nahual at Mano Art Gallery.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.