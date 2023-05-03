"Mexico Week" offers a taste of Jalisco in Chicago

Chicago will celebrate treats from the Mexican state of Jalisco during the second annual "Mexico Week," running today through May 14.

What's happening: The Mexican Consulate of Chicago is showcasing dance, music, handicrafts, art and delicious chow from this western state, which includes the cities of Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta.

What they're saying: "Mexico maintains historical ties of friendship with Chicago … ties that have been transformed, deepened and brought to life by the community of people of Mexican origin in the Midwest," Consul General Reyna Torres Mendivil tells Axios.

She notes that Jalisco — known for mariachi, tequila and birria — is particularly well-represented in the city.

Zoom in: The consulate has created a Mexican Food Route that maps out great spots for birria, carne en su jugo soup and other Jalisco-inspired dishes.

Using the map we recently stopped by Birria La Tapatía de Ocotlan in Little Village for a pound of tender goat meat, a quart of broth, salsa, onions and cilantro ($17).

Birria from Birria La Tapatia de Ocotlan. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

What's more: Mexico Week events also include Mexico Fest this weekend at Navy Pier, with music, dance and handicrafts.