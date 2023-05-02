At the start of the season, White Sox fans circled Tuesday night's game against the Twins as an early test of the AL Central race.

Unfortunately, the Sox didn't hold up their end of the bargain.

What's happening: The White Sox won only eight games in April (8-21), joining the ranks of some of the worst starts in Chicago baseball history.

It marked their worst start since 2013.

What they're saying: "You know April showers bring May flowers, so here we go," slugger Andrew Vaughn told reporters after their ninth inning win on Sunday.

Context: The Sox were supposed to contend for the division after a disappointing season last year.

They hired a new manager and brought in free agent help, like outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

Yes, but: The Sox have (once again) been hit by the injury bug, which has plagued them over the last few seasons.

Zoom in: That hasn't stopped fans from complaining. During Saturday's loss to the Rays, fans at Guaranteed Rate chanted "sell the team."

Flashback: Sox management sold the fans on a complete rebuild in 2016, stockpiling draft picks while trading away stars. The result: two playoff appearances, both ending in first-round exits.

The other side: The Sox avoided losing their 11th straight by scoring seven runs in the 9th inning on Sunday, hoping to fuel a turnaround.

We'll find out whether any of that momentum will carry over to this series with Minnesota.

What's next: If the Sox continue to struggle, the chorus for changes for both management and the roster will grow stronger.