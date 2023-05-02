19 mins ago - Sports

Chicago White Sox look to start over

Justin Kaufmann

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol gets in umpire Marvin Hudson's face. Photo: Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

At the start of the season, White Sox fans circled Tuesday night's game against the Twins as an early test of the AL Central race.

  • Unfortunately, the Sox didn't hold up their end of the bargain.

What's happening: The White Sox won only eight games in April (8-21), joining the ranks of some of the worst starts in Chicago baseball history.

  • It marked their worst start since 2013.

What they're saying: "You know April showers bring May flowers, so here we go," slugger Andrew Vaughn told reporters after their ninth inning win on Sunday.

Context: The Sox were supposed to contend for the division after a disappointing season last year.

  • They hired a new manager and brought in free agent help, like outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

Yes, but: The Sox have (once again) been hit by the injury bug, which has plagued them over the last few seasons.

Zoom in: That hasn't stopped fans from complaining. During Saturday's loss to the Rays, fans at Guaranteed Rate chanted "sell the team."

Flashback: Sox management sold the fans on a complete rebuild in 2016, stockpiling draft picks while trading away stars. The result: two playoff appearances, both ending in first-round exits.

The other side: The Sox avoided losing their 11th straight by scoring seven runs in the 9th inning on Sunday, hoping to fuel a turnaround.

  • We'll find out whether any of that momentum will carry over to this series with Minnesota.

What's next: If the Sox continue to struggle, the chorus for changes for both management and the roster will grow stronger.

