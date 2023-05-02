Third Coast Percussion is playing one night only at the Harris Theater in Millennium Park on Tuesday evening.

The Grammy Award-winning outfit is a Chicago treasure. They've been keeping time in the city for over 15 years and are collaborating with others for their unique production of "Metamorphosis."

State of play: We asked David Skidmore, ensemble member and executive director of Third Coast Percussion, why we should catch their performance tonight.

What he's saying: "This is a show unlike any you've seen," Skidmore tells Axios.

"We took all the virtuosity of classical music, all of the excitement and energy of electronic dance music, and paired it with the thrill and communal vibe of the best street dance performance you've ever seen."

Favorite part of the show: "Watching the incredible, Las Vegas-based movement artists that we collaborate with in this show: Trent Jeray and Cameron Murphy. What they do is so spectacular it almost seems inhuman."

Musical influences: "Philip Glass, whose music is featured in this show. Glass influences so many composers who are writing music today, so elements of the way he thinks about music and the music business are a part of our everyday lives."

Other shows to check out: "Ben LaMar Gay and Sam Pluta at Lampo on May 13; Tyondai Braxton at Lampo on May 20; and The National at the Auditorium Theatre from May 18-21."

If you're convinced: Get tickets.