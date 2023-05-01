Bite Club: Thai iced tea from Te'amo in Hyde Park
Recently, while exploring Hyde Park and the University of Chicago campus, I stumbled upon Te'amo Boba Bar on 55th Street.
Details: Te'amo has a few outposts in the Chicago area, including a spot on Michigan Avenue. This Hyde Park location, part of a new building near UChicago, gives you all sorts of options to explore boba (bubble tea).
- I landed on Thai iced tea ($5.95).
Ingredients: The drink combines black tea with spices like cardamom and sweetened condensed milk.
Presentation: They serve it in a custom can, so it almost feels like you are drinking a tallboy or energy drink instead of your customized order.
Of note: They have sweets, too, including mochi doughnuts and cheesecake baos.
The bottom line: It's pricey ($5.95), but it's a nice departure from the more standard iced coffees and teas that are ubiquitous in Chicago.
