Bite Club: Thai iced tea from Te'amo in Hyde Park

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a bottle of iced tea on a counter.

Thai iced tea from Te'amo Boba Bar in Hyde Park. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Recently, while exploring Hyde Park and the University of Chicago campus, I stumbled upon Te'amo Boba Bar on 55th Street.

Details: Te'amo has a few outposts in the Chicago area, including a spot on Michigan Avenue. This Hyde Park location, part of a new building near UChicago, gives you all sorts of options to explore boba (bubble tea).

  • I landed on Thai iced tea ($5.95).

Ingredients: The drink combines black tea with spices like cardamom and sweetened condensed milk.

Presentation: They serve it in a custom can, so it almost feels like you are drinking a tallboy or energy drink instead of your customized order.

Of note: They have sweets, too, including mochi doughnuts and cheesecake baos.

Photo of iced teas and a donut on a table.
A mochi doughnut and Thai iced teas. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

The bottom line: It's pricey ($5.95), but it's a nice departure from the more standard iced coffees and teas that are ubiquitous in Chicago.

