Data: Radio Online; Chart: Axios Visuals

The radio ratings for March show a considerable bump for Chicago's sports station, The Score.

What's happening: The Score jumped from a 1.7 to a 2.5 from February to March. The Score broadcasts the Cubs, who began their season at the end of March.

Context: The Cubs are a Chicago ratings juggernaut. Before jumping to The Score, the Cubs made WGN-AM radio the perennial No.1 station in Chicago. When the team moved its broadcast in 2014, WGN's ratings dropped off and haven't returned.

The biggest winner: Summer months are around the corner, and country music lovers got a jump on listening to their favorite jams. US-99 had the biggest improvement in the top 10.

The biggest loser: Even though it still holds the No.1 spot, The Lite fell off considerably from its whopping lead in the market.

The biggest surprise: WGN-AM gained a bit while Chicago's NPR station WBEZ dropped again, resulting in a March ratings tie.

Of note: These ratings don't break down precisely when people are tuning in, nor specific listener demographics.