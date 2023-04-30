Meet the Chicago Bears' 2023 NFL Draft picks

The Chicago Bears' 2023 draft class is complete.

What's happening: After several trades over the draft weekend, the Bears ended up with 10 draft picks.

Let's meet the new players who could be starting when the season begins.

Darnell Wright

Darnell Wright participates in the broad jump during the NFL Combine. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Bears went into the draft with the No. 9 overall pick. When it was their turn, they were staring at mega-prospect Jalen Carter, who had dropped after off-the-field troubles.

The intrigue: Instead of taking a risk on the young defensive tackle, they went with a different risk: passing on him. They traded the pick to Philadephia to move back a spot and pick up an extra fourth-round pick.

The Eagles selected Carter, and the Bears went with Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

State of play: Some analysts say Wright may be the steal of the draft. He didn't give up a single sack while playing in the SEC last year. He will slot in on day one as a starter on the Bears' much-maligned offensive line.

Gervon Dexter Sr.

Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. during a game in 2022. Photo: Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The defensive tackle from Florida fills the Bears' need for a big, versatile body in the middle of the defensive line. He could immediately start for the defense that was dead last in sacking the quarterback and almost dead last in stopping the run.

State of play: He was the fifth-fastest defensive tackle in the draft.

Yes, but: The Bears did not pick one single edge rusher during the entire draft, even though analysts pinpointed that position as the most glaring weakness for the Bears' roster.

Tyrique Stevenson

Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (No. 2) runs after intercepting a pass in the end zone during a game in 2022. Photo: Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Stevenson is touted as the most physical cornerback in the entire draft. He's an aggressive playmaker, which sometimes can hurt him as he's prone to bite on double routes and fakes.

He's expected to start on the outside opposite Jaylon Johnson, although later draft pick Terell Smith may compete.

State of play: He also returns punts, which was another awful area for the Bears last season.

Fun fact: You know who else played corner at Miami and returned punts? Devin Hester.

Roschon Johnson

Roschon Johnson of the Texas Longhorns rushes for a touchdown in a game in 2022. Photo: Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Bears drafted a physical running back to replace David Montgomery. Texas' Roschon Johnson is a bruising back who is a great blocker and can catch the ball out of the backfield.

These are all attributes that could catapult Johnson up the depth chart if he dominates in training camp.

Noah Sewell

Noah Sewell of the Oregon Ducks reacts during a game. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Image

Sewell is a playmaking linebacker that immediately provides depth, but because of his speed, power and blitzing ability, could pressure last year's breakout starter Jack Sanborn for a starting spot.

The intrigue: Sewell is the brother of the Detroit Lions' Penei Sewell, which means they could line up against each other twice a year.

The rest of the 2023 draft class: Zacch Pickens, Tyler Scott, Terell Smith, Travis Bell and Kendall Williamson.