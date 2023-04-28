This week, Chicago named poet and musician avery r. young the city's first poet laureate.

Background: An artist, educator, author and performer, Brooks also fronts the band avery r. young & de deacon board.

What they're saying: "I am hoping to secure a foundation and substantial budget for programs, residencies, festivals and enriched workshops that take poetry beyond the page."

His written reaction to the new title: "[in my James Brown Voice] I FEEL GOOD!"

It's an honor to have the city's inaugural poet laureate give us his perfect day in Chicago.

🌯 Breakfast: "Bongo Room for the breakfast burrito with extra chipotle sour cream."

🎧 Morning activity: "Record shopping. I'll head to Reckless Records or Dusty Groove in Wicker Park."

🍴 Lunch: "Some greater saint somebody's church dinner sold in a church's basement or Creed on Lake."

🏛 Afternoon activity: "Sunday Service at Stony Island Arts Bank. It's all about the books."

🌮 Dinner: "Fried avocado tacos with black rice at a friend's house, maybe potato salad, but definitely big bruh Jarvis' banana pudding."

🎥 Evening activity: "I'd watch a soul cinema marathon with the nerd blk galatika who will talk more than the movie and hold an impromptu symposium titled all the things to love about a score/soundtracks composed & produced by Curtis Mayfield."