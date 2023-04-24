New film "Sweetwater" tells a great Chicago story

A new film about one of the NBA's first Black players, Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, is playing in selected theaters in the U.S.

Why it matters here: "Sweetwater" tells an important, but often overlooked, story about how one Chicagoan played a pivotal role in changing basketball forever.

Details: The movie stars Richard Dreyfuss, Kevin Pollak, Jeremy Piven and Everett Osborne, who plays the title role.

What they're saying: "Sweetwater was the key to the innovative game we love today," Osborne tells Axios.

"It's miraculous to see how one man's journey to challenge limitations and break through personal barriers has become an immortal triumph for a universal sport like the game of basketball."

The backstory: Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, Clifton played high school basketball at Chicago's DuSable High School in the 1940s.

He went on to become a star with the famed Harlem Globetrotters. But they weren't in the NBA, which at the time didn't allow Black players.

In 1950, the New York Knickerbockers brought Clifton in to change that.

Context: Clifton was technically the second Black player to play in the league, after Earl Lloyd (played by former Bulls player Bobby Portis). Lloyd started four days before him.

Clifton played eight seasons in the NBA with the Knicks and the Pistons.

After his NBA career, he came back to Chicago to drive a taxi. He died in 1990.

How to watch: The film is being screened tonight in Oak Park and tomorrow in Highland Park. Each showing will be followed by a Q&A with Osborne.