Comedian Pat McGann's Best Day Ever in Chicago

Pat McGann on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2017. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Comedian Pat McGann has opened for megastar Sebastian Maniscalco for years, playing huge venues from Madison Square Garden to the United Center.

But this weekend, McGann will grab the mic for his first headlining gig at the Chicago Theatre, where he'll perform two shows.

What they're saying: "To be at the Chicago Theatre is incredible," McGann tells Axios.

"Seeing this support in my hometown makes me feel truly connected to this city. I can't wait."

Context: The comedian has been performing for decades in the Chicago area, but he's found new life on social media with hilarious clips that fit perfectly into bite-size reels and videos.

The hometown hero hails from Beverly, which, of course, plays a crucial role in his perfect day in Chicago.

Beverly's Top Notch Beefburgers. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

🍳 Breakfast: "Let's begin in my neighborhood at The Original Pancake House on Western Avenue. I love their ham and egg scramble."

🏰 Morning activity: "The morning will be spent doing a walking tour of Beverly's historic homes, checking out the Irish Castle & Longwood Drive."

🍔 Lunch: "Top Notch on 95th Street. It's been there 75 years and in my opinion has the best cheeseburger on the South Side. Maybe the city."

"I'm getting mine with grilled onions and pickles."

🚊 Afternoon activity: "Time to jump on the Rock Island downtown. I like to roam around when I go places. If you do that in the Loop you will find everything you need."

🐟 Dinner: "RPM Seafood. I love this place because it's across from my old job at traffic court. Great food and spectacular city views. I'm getting their crab dip, branzino and wine."

😅 Evening activity: "It's time for a show at Zanies Comedy Club in Old Town."