Comedian Pat McGann's Best Day Ever in Chicago
Comedian Pat McGann has opened for megastar Sebastian Maniscalco for years, playing huge venues from Madison Square Garden to the United Center.
- But this weekend, McGann will grab the mic for his first headlining gig at the Chicago Theatre, where he'll perform two shows.
What they're saying: "To be at the Chicago Theatre is incredible," McGann tells Axios.
- "Seeing this support in my hometown makes me feel truly connected to this city. I can't wait."
Context: The comedian has been performing for decades in the Chicago area, but he's found new life on social media with hilarious clips that fit perfectly into bite-size reels and videos.
- The hometown hero hails from Beverly, which, of course, plays a crucial role in his perfect day in Chicago.
🍳 Breakfast: "Let's begin in my neighborhood at The Original Pancake House on Western Avenue. I love their ham and egg scramble."
🏰 Morning activity: "The morning will be spent doing a walking tour of Beverly's historic homes, checking out the Irish Castle & Longwood Drive."
🍔 Lunch: "Top Notch on 95th Street. It's been there 75 years and in my opinion has the best cheeseburger on the South Side. Maybe the city."
- "I'm getting mine with grilled onions and pickles."
🚊 Afternoon activity: "Time to jump on the Rock Island downtown. I like to roam around when I go places. If you do that in the Loop you will find everything you need."
🐟 Dinner: "RPM Seafood. I love this place because it's across from my old job at traffic court. Great food and spectacular city views. I'm getting their crab dip, branzino and wine."
😅 Evening activity: "It's time for a show at Zanies Comedy Club in Old Town."
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.