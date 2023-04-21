1 hour ago - Things to Do

Comedian Pat McGann's Best Day Ever in Chicago

Justin Kaufmann

Pat McGann on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2017. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Comedian Pat McGann has opened for megastar Sebastian Maniscalco for years, playing huge venues from Madison Square Garden to the United Center.

What they're saying: "To be at the Chicago Theatre is incredible," McGann tells Axios.

  • "Seeing this support in my hometown makes me feel truly connected to this city. I can't wait."

Context: The comedian has been performing for decades in the Chicago area, but he's found new life on social media with hilarious clips that fit perfectly into bite-size reels and videos.

  • The hometown hero hails from Beverly, which, of course, plays a crucial role in his perfect day in Chicago.
Hamburger sign
Beverly's Top Notch Beefburgers. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

🍳 Breakfast: "Let's begin in my neighborhood at The Original Pancake House on Western Avenue. I love their ham and egg scramble."

🏰 Morning activity: "The morning will be spent doing a walking tour of Beverly's historic homes, checking out the Irish Castle & Longwood Drive."

🍔 Lunch: "Top Notch on 95th Street. It's been there 75 years and in my opinion has the best cheeseburger on the South Side. Maybe the city."

  • "I'm getting mine with grilled onions and pickles."

🚊 Afternoon activity: "Time to jump on the Rock Island downtown. I like to roam around when I go places. If you do that in the Loop you will find everything you need."

🐟 Dinner: "RPM Seafood. I love this place because it's across from my old job at traffic court. Great food and spectacular city views. I'm getting their crab dip, branzino and wine."

😅 Evening activity: "It's time for a show at Zanies Comedy Club in Old Town."

