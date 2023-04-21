Chicago's new Climate Action Museum hosts Earth Day fundraiser

Environmentalists are preparing to launch Chicago's first Climate Action Museum (CAM) this June.

What's happening: Tomorrow, on Earth Day, organizers are throwing a "Fun-Raiser," to raise money for the museum near Jackson Boulevard and the Chicago River, at 300 S. Riverside Drive. A $120 ticket gets you:

Open drink and taco bars, as well as dance grooves by DJs NIZM and SolarBeatz.

Plus, climate action sketch comedy (yes, sketch comedy) by the CAM Comedy Players.

What they're saying: CAM leader and architect Doug Farr says the event is about raising dough and building community but also about upending the defeatist vibe of some climate gatherings.

"Bringing in a classically trained Chicago sketch comedy troupe to make climate funny is a deliberate move to avoid a doomsday tone," Farr tells Axios.

The ultimate goal: To show visitors "specific choices people can make today: how to insulate their home, how to switch out their gas-burning appliances for electric, the choice to take staycation in favor of air travel, etc," Farr says.

The intrigue: Though museum admission will be free, Farr notes, each "visit will end with a pledge to act — a spoken pledge recorded to inspire future visitors."