Chicago's new Climate Action Museum hosts Earth Day fundraiser
Environmentalists are preparing to launch Chicago's first Climate Action Museum (CAM) this June.
What's happening: Tomorrow, on Earth Day, organizers are throwing a "Fun-Raiser," to raise money for the museum near Jackson Boulevard and the Chicago River, at 300 S. Riverside Drive. A $120 ticket gets you:
- Open drink and taco bars, as well as dance grooves by DJs NIZM and SolarBeatz.
- Plus, climate action sketch comedy (yes, sketch comedy) by the CAM Comedy Players.
What they're saying: CAM leader and architect Doug Farr says the event is about raising dough and building community but also about upending the defeatist vibe of some climate gatherings.
- "Bringing in a classically trained Chicago sketch comedy troupe to make climate funny is a deliberate move to avoid a doomsday tone," Farr tells Axios.
The ultimate goal: To show visitors "specific choices people can make today: how to insulate their home, how to switch out their gas-burning appliances for electric, the choice to take staycation in favor of air travel, etc," Farr says.
The intrigue: Though museum admission will be free, Farr notes, each "visit will end with a pledge to act — a spoken pledge recorded to inspire future visitors."
