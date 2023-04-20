Sarah Stegner's mushroom sandwich next to a whole lion's mane mushroom. Photo: Courtesy of Prairie Grass Cafe

A handful of Chicago chefs will be proffering special lion's mane mushroom sandwiches this Saturday as meatless Earth Day specials.

Why it matters: The coordinated effort features the tasty fungus grown locally at Four Star Mushroom Farm — a delicious way to reduce consumption of meat, which can take a big toll on the environment to produce.

Chef specials: Brian Jupiter at Frontier is frying the mushroom and topping it with tomatoes, fried kale, chimichurri and provolone.

Sarah Stegner at Prairie Grass Cafe is making a crispy battered mushroom with Three Sisters Garden pea shoots slaw.

Greg Wade at Publican Quality Bread is searing the shroom and topping it with salsa matcha, seared red onions, cheddar and arugula on pizza bianca.

Luella's Southern Kitchen will serve a smoked lion's mane mushroom sandwich for Earth Day. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The intrigue: We recently got a sneak taste at Luella's Southern Kitchen of chef Darnell Reed's smoked and seared mushroom sandwich ($15), garnished with creole cheddar aioli, arugula and a cheddar parm crisp on a sesame brioche bun.

The verdict: A deeply smoky surprise.