Chicago still bans cannabis lounges but entrepreneurs get creative

Marijuana cigarette in a coffee shop in Amsterdam's Red Light District in 2022. Photo: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Illinois' weed sales reached record highs last year, but cannabis consumption lounges are having a slower ramp-up.

Context: Illinois permits the lounges — licensed businesses that allow smoking and consumption on the premises — with a catch. Local municipalities get final approval.

The state hosts a select few, including Rise in Mundelein, but Chicago does not allow them.

What they're saying: The city didn't respond to questions on why they're prohibited, but in 2020 Mayor Lori Lightfoot did try to advance a plan that was stymied in City Council.

"It's not gonna work, and there's gonna be illegal dens of people smoking the stuff," Ald. Howard Brookins (21st) told the Sun-Times at the time.

The intrigue: Cannabis consultant Amy Dordek Dolisnky says some entrepreneurs are concerned local pushback on lounges will hurt the Chicago market.

"Regulations make it complicated," Dordek Dolinsky tells Axios. "I do think there will be a future for them, I just don't know when."

Reality check: Lounges were expected to be a big part of states' rollouts of legalized marijuana. But the pandemic slowed demand for them.

Still, analysts think that could change.

"We will soon see legal consumption lounges and permits for on-site consumption at events in every market where cannabis is legal," Ricardo Baca of Grasslands, a cannabis-focused marketing agency, tells Axios.

"Legal on-site cannabis consumption is no longer an if; rather it's a when — and as more states find success in these ventures, others will join the fold."

Be smart: Right now, the Illinois law says the lounges are BYOC (bring your own cannabis). You can't buy marijuana and consume it in the same store.

Yes, but: Several Chicago entrepreneurs are getting creative and working around that law.

The Sesh Bus parks at different locations and gives away products that you can consume on the premises.

Brunch of Stoners is a members-only meetup designed to "enhance your brunch."

Between the lines: "There's ambiguity in the law on what you can and can't do," Brad Spirrison, CEO of cannabis industry insights group Grown In, tells Axios.

"These consumption events are being creative and compliant at the same time."

What we're watching: Colorado, which legalized marijuana years ahead of Illinois, could host the world's first consumption-friendly hotel. The Patterson Hotel in Denver will debut a high-end lounge this year.