Ire turns toward Chicago police after weekend violence downtown

Politicians and activists are criticizing Chicago police and calling for better law enforcement strategies after unruly crowds of teens took over downtown last weekend.

Why it matters: Video appears to show scant police presence during acts of violence and vandalism, raising questions about the Chicago Police Department's response.

Driving the news: Alds. Brendan Reilly and Brian Hopkins, whose wards include parts of downtown, called out CPD leaders on Monday, with Hopkins calling the police response a "total breakdown in command and control," per the Sun-Times.

Context: CPD officials say 16 people were arrested in the mayhem over the weekend.

Zoom in: Videos of violent incidents posted on social media, including one showing a woman being beaten in a crowd, are also prompting questions about how thoroughly police are following up.

CPD spokesperson Don Terry said he couldn't verify the video, but he said a woman and a man who fit the same description filed a police report Saturday after being attacked and robbed in the Loop.

The report says they were treated for minor injuries. Police are investigating. So far, no one is in custody for the incident.

What they're saying: Lenora Dennis, a witness of the attack, told WGN she tried to alert police of the beating by waving down an approaching cop car.

"I literally stepped in front of a squad car and motioned them over to see this was an assault on the street in progress; and the police just drove around me," she said.

CPD didn't respond to Axios' request for comment on the matter.

What's ahead: CPD said in a statement that it's increasing "police and command staff presence at these gatherings citywide" and "monitoring all activity and police cameras to assist in the proactive reallocation of resources when necessary."

Officers will enforce "bag checks at beach entry points and the curfew for minors at Millennium Park."

Between the lines: Some have been calling for increased police presence to stave off more "teen takeovers" downtown, but others say that's not the solution. WBEZ talked to local experts who offered some other strategies, including:

Paid anti-violence workers

More neighborhood youth activities

Better evening transportation options

More summer jobs

Get smart: Check out this 2019 WBEZ story explaining how these gatherings, called "trends," come together.