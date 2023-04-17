Many have long known and loved Daisies in Logan Square for chef Joe Frillman's breathtaking pastas and veggie-forward dishes, as well as local groceries during the pandemic.

But the place keeps evolving, this time with a larger location on Milwaukee Avenue that includes a new daytime cafe with pastries by chef Leigh Omilinsky.

The bite: On a recent visit, we zeroed in on a dark chocolate torte topped with the Midwestern delicacy of house-made "puppy chow" ($6).

For those who don't know, that's usually a mix of Rice Chex, chocolate chips, peanut butter and powdered sugar.

The backstory: During our visit, chef Omilinsky said the kitchen approaches the whole menu as if the Midwest was a region of Italy. Staff want to highlight that culture in big and small ways.

So her sour cream chocolate cake features a fudge frosting, hazelnut mousse and "puppy chow" made with sunflower butter.

The verdict: This cake is worth it just for the deep chocolate and fudge layers, but the hazelnut mousse and childhood crunch of "puppy chow" elevate it to a Midwestern dream.

Dairy free and impossibly moist olive oil cake that chef Leigh Omilinsky said took three years to perfect. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The rest: Don't miss vegan oatmeal cream pie, gooey butter cake, seasonal filled brioche and an ultra-moist olive oil cake "that took me years to perfect," Omilinsky says.