The Chicago Golden Gloves competition turns 100 this year, and organizers are celebrating with a long weekend of boxing at Cicero Stadium.

Why it matters: This tournament has been a fixture in Chicago, developed to help young people learn discipline.

What they're saying: "The Golden Gloves helps young people stay in the gym and stay off the streets," says Golden Gloves spokesperson Trayce Zimmerman.

"They learn how to work hard for their goals, and good things come from it."

State of play: This year's tournament has been winding its way through March, and this weekend is the championships. Starting tonight through Saturday, there will be more than 20 bouts ranging in weight class and gender.

"Not much has changed in 100 years, except now there are women," says Zimmerman.

Of note: If you're going tonight, you'll see the first class of "Titans" being honored in person.

Michael Flatley, Joseph Sikora, Jorge Pacheco and Illinois Judge Joe Birkett credit the Golden Gloves competition as part of their success.

What's next: This weekend's winners will move on to the national Golden Gloves tournament in Pennsylvania.