Replica of Portillo's iconic "Dog House" trailer tours Chicago
Portillo's will be wheeling its famous "Dog House" trailer, that originally launched the business in Villa Park, to locations all over the Chicago area on Thursday nights from 4-7pm.
- Tomorrow, you can head to 4020 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn to check it out.
Yes, but: The touring trailer is actually just a replica of the original, and those prices posted outside are only for show, reports the Chicago Tribune's Louisa Chu. Womp, womp.
- Regular-priced food will be available inside the restaurant; the trailer will sell special Portillo's anniversary merch.
What's more: Visitors can enter sweepstakes for a year of free Portillo's or spin a prize wheel for potential prizes.
- Plus, the first 10 fans get a slice of Portillo's chocolate cake.
If all else fails: Fans can at least wow their friends on social media with a photo next to that "Dog House" replica, as Monica did.
More dates and locations:
- April 20: 134 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook
- April 27: 1500 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove
- May 4: 1992 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville
- May 11: 235 North Ave., Glendale Heights
- May 18: 1020 S. Randall Road, Elgin
- May 25: 855 Cog Circle, Crystal Lake
- June 1: 6090 E. State St., Rockford
- June 8: 635½ North Ave., Villa Park
