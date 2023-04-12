Monica thinks about tamales and fries while posing with a replica of the Portillo's Dog House. Photo: Courtesy of Colin McMahon

Portillo's will be wheeling its famous "Dog House" trailer, that originally launched the business in Villa Park, to locations all over the Chicago area on Thursday nights from 4-7pm.

Tomorrow, you can head to 4020 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn to check it out.

Yes, but: The touring trailer is actually just a replica of the original, and those prices posted outside are only for show, reports the Chicago Tribune's Louisa Chu. Womp, womp.

Regular-priced food will be available inside the restaurant; the trailer will sell special Portillo's anniversary merch.

What's more: Visitors can enter sweepstakes for a year of free Portillo's or spin a prize wheel for potential prizes.

Plus, the first 10 fans get a slice of Portillo's chocolate cake.

If all else fails: Fans can at least wow their friends on social media with a photo next to that "Dog House" replica, as Monica did.

More dates and locations: