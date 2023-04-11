New O'Hare Airport billboards target Chicago convention travelers

A new billboard at O'Hare airport. Photo: Courtesy of Intersect Illinois

More than 50,000 out-of-town business travelers are expected to pass through O'Hare in the coming months as Chicago's convention season gets underway. And Illinois wants their attention.

What's happening: Intersect Illinois has launched a pair of billboards at the airport to pique travelers' interest in the state's business climate.

The billboards, located behind charging stations in Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, promote Illinois' success in EV production and the state's food innovation industry.

Billboard at O'Hare. Photo: Courtesy of Intersect Illinois

Context: Intersect Illinois was created in 2016 under then-Gov. Bruce Rauner to promote the state's economic development through public/private partnerships.

Their campaign "Be in Illinois" was developed to target outside businesses looking to relocate in the Land of Lincoln.

Why it matters: Illinois has lost some high-profile companies in recent years, including headquarters for Caterpillar, Boeing and Tyson Foods.

Zoom in: Illinois is targeting six industries for corporate relocations, which includes transportation, life sciences and agribusiness.

The state has had success in recruiting and developing electric vehicle manufacturing.

International and national EV businesses have relocated to Libertyville, Joliet and Normal.

By the numbers: Illinois was just named the second-best state for corporate expansion in the U.S. by Site Selection Magazine.

Chicago has held the top spot among big cities for the past decade.

Illinois has the nation's fifth-largest economy.

Yes, but: Illinois isn't the only state vying for businesses. Kentucky and Indiana are among the states trying to poach companies across state lines.

What they're saying: "The goal is to raise awareness of Illinois’ assets for business," Intersect Illinois CEO Dan Seals tells Axios.

"We're doing this by leveraging one of those unique assets: O'Hare airport."

What's next: Seals says the next round of billboards will focus on technology and life sciences.