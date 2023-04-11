New O'Hare Airport billboards target Chicago convention travelers
More than 50,000 out-of-town business travelers are expected to pass through O'Hare in the coming months as Chicago's convention season gets underway. And Illinois wants their attention.
What's happening: Intersect Illinois has launched a pair of billboards at the airport to pique travelers' interest in the state's business climate.
- The billboards, located behind charging stations in Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, promote Illinois' success in EV production and the state's food innovation industry.
Context: Intersect Illinois was created in 2016 under then-Gov. Bruce Rauner to promote the state's economic development through public/private partnerships.
- Their campaign "Be in Illinois" was developed to target outside businesses looking to relocate in the Land of Lincoln.
Why it matters: Illinois has lost some high-profile companies in recent years, including headquarters for Caterpillar, Boeing and Tyson Foods.
Zoom in: Illinois is targeting six industries for corporate relocations, which includes transportation, life sciences and agribusiness.
- The state has had success in recruiting and developing electric vehicle manufacturing.
- International and national EV businesses have relocated to Libertyville, Joliet and Normal.
By the numbers: Illinois was just named the second-best state for corporate expansion in the U.S. by Site Selection Magazine.
- Chicago has held the top spot among big cities for the past decade.
- Illinois has the nation's fifth-largest economy.
Yes, but: Illinois isn't the only state vying for businesses. Kentucky and Indiana are among the states trying to poach companies across state lines.
What they're saying: "The goal is to raise awareness of Illinois’ assets for business," Intersect Illinois CEO Dan Seals tells Axios.
- "We're doing this by leveraging one of those unique assets: O'Hare airport."
What's next: Seals says the next round of billboards will focus on technology and life sciences.
