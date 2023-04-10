Bite Club: José Andrés' pork broth cocktail at Chicago bar Pigtail
Beloved chef José Andrés came to town last month for a World Central Kitchen fundraiser and to highlight treats at his River North cocktail bar Pigtail.
🍹 The drink: Andrés' famous consome cocktail ($19) which combines a rich pork broth with Palo Cortado and Almontillado sherry and finishes it with a frothy egg white foam.
🥓 What he's saying: "It's like bacon and eggs," the Spanish chef told me with a laugh.
The verdict: I'm not a cocktail person, but I do love pork broth, and this drink offered a wonderful complement to the umami-forward snacks at one of the most inventive cocktail bars in the city.
- The savory flavors of warm broth give way to the slightly sweet and almondy tones of sherry for a heady potion.
🍗 The bites included boneless chicken wings crowned with Iberico ham xo sauce, a velvety scallop ceviche, and fritters filled with crema Catalana turned into foam.
- All impossibly delicious.
