Bite Club: José Andrés' pork broth cocktail at Chicago bar Pigtail

Monica Eng
Cocktail with foam

Consome cocktail at Pigtail. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Beloved chef José Andrés came to town last month for a World Central Kitchen fundraiser and to highlight treats at his River North cocktail bar Pigtail.

🍹 The drink: Andrés' famous consome cocktail ($19) which combines a rich pork broth with Palo Cortado and Almontillado sherry and finishes it with a frothy egg white foam.

🥓 What he's saying: "It's like bacon and eggs," the Spanish chef told me with a laugh.

The verdict: I'm not a cocktail person, but I do love pork broth, and this drink offered a wonderful complement to the umami-forward snacks at one of the most inventive cocktail bars in the city.

  • The savory flavors of warm broth give way to the slightly sweet and almondy tones of sherry for a heady potion.

🍗 The bites included boneless chicken wings crowned with Iberico ham xo sauce, a velvety scallop ceviche, and fritters filled with crema Catalana turned into foam.

  • All impossibly delicious.
Three tapas dishes
Scallop ceviche, wings with Iberico ham sauce and a buñelo filled with foam at Pigtail. Photos: Monica Eng/Axios
