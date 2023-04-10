Bite Club: José Andrés' pork broth cocktail at Chicago bar Pigtail

Beloved chef José Andrés came to town last month for a World Central Kitchen fundraiser and to highlight treats at his River North cocktail bar Pigtail.

🍹 The drink: Andrés' famous consome cocktail ($19) which combines a rich pork broth with Palo Cortado and Almontillado sherry and finishes it with a frothy egg white foam.

🥓 What he's saying: "It's like bacon and eggs," the Spanish chef told me with a laugh.

The verdict: I'm not a cocktail person, but I do love pork broth, and this drink offered a wonderful complement to the umami-forward snacks at one of the most inventive cocktail bars in the city.

The savory flavors of warm broth give way to the slightly sweet and almondy tones of sherry for a heady potion.

🍗 The bites included boneless chicken wings crowned with Iberico ham xo sauce, a velvety scallop ceviche, and fritters filled with crema Catalana turned into foam.

All impossibly delicious.